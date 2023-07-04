Akufo-Addo’s round spectacles have become a sign of incompetence, corruption – Sam George

04.07.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has dragged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo into the mud, alleging that he is incompetent and corrupt.

Speaking during a discussion on Metro TV on the Good Morning Ghana Show, the Minority MP claimed that the round spectacles worn by the President have become a symbol of incompetence and corruption in the country.

He argued that it is just like how James Gyakye-Quayson has become a symbol of victory over injustice.

“The round spectacles that Nana Addo uses have become a sign of incompetence and corruption. It’s the same way Gyakye Quayson has become the symbol of victory over injustice and tyranny,” Sam George said ahead of the swearing-in of the re-elected Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The Ningo Prampram MP added, “We will continue to celebrate him because children will come two decades from now and learn that when you persevere and you stand for the right thing you will have victory over the tyranny of tyrants. And so we celebrate Gyakye Quayson.”

Mr. James Gyakye-Quayson was officially sworn in as Assin North MP on Tuesday, July 4, by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

After taking the oath, he has pledged to not only protect the 1992 Constitution of Ghana but to protect the Standings Orders of the Parliament of Ghana as well.