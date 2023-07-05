Vice Chancellor of the University of Botswana joins ACCPA as Advisory Panel Member

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Botswana, Professor David Norris has been appointed as the newest member of the Advisory Panel of the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA).

The ACCPA is a Sino-African research and policy think tank and advisory firm. The Centre is dedicated to providing unbiased policy and market research as well as distinct views on Africa-China relations.

Professor David Norris has been serving as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Botswana since 1st November 2017.

He holds a Ph.D. Degree in Animal Science (Quantitative Genetics and Animal Breeding) from Michigan State University, Michigan, USA, an MSc in Animal & Forage Science at the University of Reading (UK) as well as a BSc – Biology & Physics obtained from the University of Botswana.

He has attended a number of leadership and professional programs including Strategic Leadership (Harvard University; Rutgers University; Maastricht School of Management), Multi-Stakeholder Strategies and Processes (CDI – Wageningen University; ICRA), Change and Process Management (Rutgers University), Gender Mainstreaming (ICRA, Netherlands).

He is an experienced leader, researcher, and lecturer, having served in different capacities in Botswana, the United States of America (USA), and South Africa.

Prior to joining the University of Botswana, he was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for Research and Innovation at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST).

Before serving at BIUST, he was Director of the School of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences at the University of Limpopo, South Africa.

He has also served as Assistant Professor at Austin Peay State University, USA, and worked for the Government of Botswana (Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Agricultural Research) as Senior Research Officer.

ACCPA’s Advisory Panel is ultimately responsible for building and safeguarding the ACCPA’s reputation, image, and brand. The Advisory Panel ensures that these are protected and improved for the benefit of existing and future partners and all other stakeholders”.