Odotobiri MP drags Special Aide of Lawyer Mmieh to police for praying for by-election

Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi

Member of Parliament for Odotobiri constituency in the Ashanti Region, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi has condemned pronouncements by one Joseph Amoah aka Bashy believed to be the Special Aide of the 2020 NPP parliamentary hopeful Lawyer Mmieh.

Explaining issues to the media, the MP said Mr. Amoah was heard on a local radio station Dompeace radio, praying for a by-election at Odotobiri.

This prompted the Member of Parliament to lodge a complaint to the Amansie central police command.

The Police however invited Joseph Amoah and was granted bail expecting to report to the Police on Tuesday, July 4.

Hon Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi cited an incident in 2020 when he (Bashy) led a group of young men and women to a cemetery at Jacobu ostensibly to cast a spell on him in a bid to get rid of him.

"He said I was underperforming so he took a schnapps and other items to the cemetery for the ancestors to kill me in order for his candidate, Lawyer Mmieh to become the MP. He was subsequently summoned to the Jacobuhene's palace and he apologised," he stated.

Hon. Gyamfi noted that Bashy recent pronouncements on radio praying for a by-election cannot be glossed over.

He rubbishes accusations from a section of the public that his actions amount to gagging his opponents. "Ever since I became an MP in 2005, I have faced an avalanche of criticisms but never have I responded to them in this manner. I am an advocate for free speech so I will not gag anybody," he stated.

Bad nature of Odotobiri roads

Hon Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi bemoaned the bad nature of the road networks in his constituency. He said a lot of the roads have been given out on contract but the contractors are complaining of not being paid.

He said the Government since coming to office has done remarkably well in terms of provision of other infrastructural needs of the people of Odotobiri but their road networks are nothing to write home about.

The Assembly member of Oseikrom in the Amansie Central district Stephen Sekyere also added his voice saying though there are more to be done in terms of improvement of their roads, praying for a by-election is not the solution.

He called on the Police to thoroughly interrogate Joseph Amoah to ascertain what he mean by 'a by-election must happen."

"We know by-elections can only happen when a sitting MP resigns, dies or court pronounces a seat vacant so we want to know how the by-election he is calling for will happen," he stated.