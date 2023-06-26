Reinstate our three Asogli staff or we embark on nationwide strike from July 10 — Organized Labour to Sunon Asogli

The Organized Labour has given government and management of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited an ultimatum to reinstate three sacked workers or face their wrath.

The chairman, secretary, and assistant secretary of the Sunon Asogli local workers Union were reportedly laid off for being elected to lead the company's workers in joining the Ghana Mine Workers Union.

The workers say failure to meet their demands by July 10, two weeks from now, will result in a nationwide strike.

Speaking at a press conference after a closed-door meeting on Monday, June 26, Dr. Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), noted that the strike will involve both public and private sector workers, including commercial vehicle operators under the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

"If our three brothers have not been reinstated by July 10, no worker will go to work that day. That is simple and clear," he said."

“Workers in both the public and civil service, as well as GPRTU members, will stay home on July 10. No vehicles will move in the country,” stressed Dr. Yaw Baah.

The declaration comes after the Labour Union gave the government and Asogli a 25-day ultimatum on June 1, which expires today, June 26, to reinstate the workers.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines, Mr. Kwarko Mensah Gyakari, Chairman of the Ghana Mine Workers Union, said the issue infringes on the rights of Ghanaian workers.

He feared that if the government takes no immediate action, other organizations will follow suit, putting workers' security at risk.

After meeting with Togbe Afede XIV, owner of the company, for two hours, Mr. Gyakari said management refused to reinstate the workers.

“Every Ghanaian worker must support this call to prevent future occurrences," he said.