Amansie West District plants over 4,000 trees on Green Ghana Day

The District Chief Executive for Amansie West District, (DCE) Hon Nii Lartey Ollenu On Friday, June 9, 2023 was ushered by a team in the District to plant over 4,000 trees to mark the Green Ghana Day.

The initiative is being endorsed by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Forestry Commission and Ghana Education Service.

Hon Nii Ollenu Lartey together with the Nananom, Senior High Schools planted over 4,000 trees at the forecourt of the District Assembly and its environment.

Hon. Ollenu asserted that Green Ghana Day is an extremely important day for Ghana as a nation. He underscores the need to reduce global warming through afforestation and the involvement of the youth.

He advises that it was very crucial to plant trees because human lives depend on oxygen from trees to survive citing an adage that “When the last trees die the last man dies.”

"This year's trees were grouped into two types such as fruit seedlings coconut, mango, and timber like Mahogany, framoo, and others. We have a team that would water the plant every time to make it flourish," he said.

Mr. George Andoh Baidoe Assistant District Manager, Bekwai Forest District also urged the team to partake in this year's tree planting.

The Vice President of Manso Nkwanta Traditional Council, who doubles as Kontihene of Manso Nkwanta who doubles as Chief of Manso Abrense, Nana Darko Gyau II, said the allegation that chiefs give concession to the miners are untrue.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor has described the initiative as an enormous investment in the country's forestry sector.

"The motive for this intervention is to plant trees. We are also investing in the future. As part of the program, we are seeking to work out a formula where the trees to be planted will be economic trees. We are talking about the Timber, Wawa, Nim, Rosewood, Shea trees, and Framoo," he stated.