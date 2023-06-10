ASA Savings and Loans plants trees at Kintampo Presby Basic School

ASA Savings and Loans Limited is bent on planting 2,000 trees before the end of 2023.

The Savings and Loans company on Friday, June 9, embarked on a tree-planting exercise at Presbyterian Basic School in Kintampo to make this year’s Green Ghana Day.

At the end of the exercise, ASA Savings and Loans with the help of officials from the Forestry Commission in Kintampo as well as teachers and pupils of the school planted over 150 seedlings.

Some of the seedlings planted will eventually grow into mango trees, orange trees, cashew, and coconut.

Elated his school was selected for such an important exercise, the headmaster of Kintampo Presbyterian Basic School, Mr. Natal Jonah underscored the importance of tree planting, stressing that it is very important in human lives.

He thanked ASA Savings and Loans for contributing to the fight against global warming.

On his part, ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager for Kintampo, Mr. Seth Morgan Arhin said the tree planting exercise is part of his outfit’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

He said it is in support of the government's initiative of afforestation and reforestation to contribute to the global fight against climate change, on the occasion of Green Ghana Day.

He encouraged every community in the country to make it a point to protect trees as they play an essential role in every life.

The tree planting exercise at Kintampo Presby Basic School was supervised by a representative from Forestry Commission, Mr. Dennis Osei.