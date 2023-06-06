Gospel singer Sonnie Badu has waded into the controversy between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo in the Volta Region, calling for peace between the two sides.

About a week ago, the renowned Man of God reportedly described the Nogokpo community as the “demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.”

In a Facebook post, Badu said though he is not affiliated to Perez Chapel International, Bishop Agyinasare has "done a lot of charitable work in the Volta region."

He referred to Bishop Agyinasare's explanation that his wife is from the Volta Region and his children bear Ewe names as sign of "how much he loves and values the Volta region."

According to Mr Badu, what Bishop Agyinasare described in his sermon about Nogokpo "wasn't strange" indicating that every town has "witchcraft and sometimes when the principalities are agitated - they can cause mischief."

He suggests to Archbishop Agyinasare to "build a school for the people of Nogokpo...The people were upset and so he should built a school to show love.” The story, Badu said, "will be told for years to come."

The gospel singer called for peace, love and respect between Bishop Agyinasare and the people of Nogokpo, saying "I believe even the gods of #Nogokpo will agree with me."

Mr Badu's intervention comes after the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo demanded an apology and retraction from Bishop Agyinasare for describing their town as Volta Region's "demonic headquarters."

They have given him a 14-day ultimatum to appear before them.

Meanwhile, the Perez Chapel in response has declared a week-long fasting and prayers in solidarity with their leader.