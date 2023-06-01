ModernGhana logo
School-girls in Ada West District receives sanitary pads from Total Women Network

School-girls in Ada West District receives sanitary pads from Total Women Network
Schoolgirls in Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region have received sanitary pads from the Total Woman Network (TWN), a non-governmental organization based in Teshie, as part of the Menstrual Hygiene Day celebrations.

Girls from Tehe Primary and Junior High Schools, as well as Ma Davunu Junior High School, benefited from the support.

As part of the Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration, the schoolgirls were also taught about period hygiene, including how to correctly use sanitary towels and maintain good menstrual hygiene.

Miss Edna Quartey, Founder of Total Woman Network, led the team to distribute the sanitary pads and encouraged the girls to be comfortable with their menstrual cycle.

She stressed that most women are unaware of their menstrual cycle and its impact on their cleanliness.

She commended Regal Roofing Company's CEO, Mr. Bismarck Dodoo, for enthusiastically supporting the TWN initiative as part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

She urged the government to reconsider the planned sanitary pad tariffs, noting that these young girls already cannot afford them, let alone pay additional levies that would raise their costs.

She went on to say that they would benefit greatly from learning about menstrual hygiene.

She also urged the government to make sanitary pads more cheap rather than tax them.

Some of the students commended Total Woman Network and encouraged other companies to follow suit.

-CDA Consult || Contributor

