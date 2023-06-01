ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Suspected thief lynched at Bokankye

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Suspected thief lynched at Bokankye
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A suspected thief has been lynched by unknown assailants at Bokankye in the Atwiman Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region

The deceased, identified as Yaw Gyamfi, a Mason, is believed to be in his late 30s.

His lifeless body was found in the early hours of Thursday, June 1, 2023 lying by some iron rods he allegedly stole in the area.

Some residents who thronged to the scene said they woke up to see the lifeless body, adding that, they have no idea who might have killed him.

Unit Committee member of the Bokankye Electoral Area, Madam Jemima Pokua in an interview with this reporter said they are not surprised by the incident as they have been experiencing series of robbery cases in recent times.

She however said she smell foul play in this particular case as there were no signs of people struggling at the scene.

She called on police in the area to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter and find the killers of the deceased.

Police in the area have since conveyed the body to the hospital for further probe.

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Jealous husband chops off fingers of wife over refusal to delete WhatsApp Jealous husband chops off fingers of wife over refusal to delete WhatsApp

52 minutes ago

AR: Tipper truck falls into river, two injured at Ntensere-Sokwai A/R: Tipper truck falls into river, two injured at Ntensere-Sokwai

1 hour ago

Suspected thief lynched at Bokankye Suspected thief lynched at Bokankye

2 hours ago

Assin Central NDC PC, executives storm Assin North to support James Quayson retain seat Assin Central NDC PC, executives storm Assin North to support James Quayson reta...

2 hours ago

Conflict in Bawku breaks my heart - Bawumia Conflict in Bawku breaks my heart - Bawumia

2 hours ago

Assin North is in abject stagnation due to years of neglect; Im determined to change that – James Gyakye Quayson Assin North is in abject stagnation due to years of neglect; I’m determined to c...

3 hours ago

China to fund nine military projectsin Ghana China to fund nine military projects in Ghana

3 hours ago

Vormawor refuses plead guilty or not in fresh treason charges Vormawor refuses plead guilty or not in fresh treason charges

3 hours ago

Bulldozers, road construction vehicles in Assin North ahead of by-election Bulldozers, road construction vehicles in Assin North ahead of by-election

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearership race: Ken Agyepong pick forms NPP flagbearership race: Ken Agyepong pick forms

Latest: News
body-container-line