Suspected thief lynched at Bokankye

A suspected thief has been lynched by unknown assailants at Bokankye in the Atwiman Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region

The deceased, identified as Yaw Gyamfi, a Mason, is believed to be in his late 30s.

His lifeless body was found in the early hours of Thursday, June 1, 2023 lying by some iron rods he allegedly stole in the area.

Some residents who thronged to the scene said they woke up to see the lifeless body, adding that, they have no idea who might have killed him.

Unit Committee member of the Bokankye Electoral Area, Madam Jemima Pokua in an interview with this reporter said they are not surprised by the incident as they have been experiencing series of robbery cases in recent times.

She however said she smell foul play in this particular case as there were no signs of people struggling at the scene.

She called on police in the area to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter and find the killers of the deceased.

Police in the area have since conveyed the body to the hospital for further probe.