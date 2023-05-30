ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The Tollund Man: A must-see 2500-year-old undecayed corpse of a Dane

Social News The Tollund Man: A must-see 2500-year-old undecayed corpse of a Dane
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The mysterious remains of the Tollund Man, who died over 2,500 years ago but was remarkably preserved in a Danish bog, continue to fascinate historians and archaeologists today.

According to a tweet on Tuesday, May 30, by Historic Vids, "Tollund Man, a Dane who died 2500 years ago. His body was discovered in 1950, and was so well preserved he was briefly mistaken by authorities as a recent murder victim."

The peat cutters who discovered the corpse in May 1950 in a peat bog near Silkeborg, Denmark "lay 60 m (200 ft) away from firm ground, buried under 2.5 m (8 ft 2 in) of peat, his body arranged in the fetal position."

The surprising state of preservation revealed details about the man's final moments.

He wore "a pointed skin cap of sheepskin and wool, fastened under his chin by a hide thong, and a smooth hide belt around his waist. Additionally, a noose made of plaited animal hide was drawn tight around his neck and trailed down his back."

Carbon dating revealed he died around 400 BC at about age 40.

“The cause of death has been determined as by hanging. Scholars believe the man was a human sacrifice, rather than an executed criminal, because of the arranged position of his body, and his eyes and mouth being closed."

Despite spending more than two millennia in the bog, the natural preservation abilities of peat allowed the Tollund Man's undecayed remains to survive largely intact.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Feed the children first before digitizing their books — TV3s Johnny Hughes tells Bawumia ‘Feed the children first before digitizing their books’ — TV3’s Johnny Hughes te...

55 minutes ago

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin “A lot of MPs are in debt; if someone tells you that MPs are rich, they are dece...

1 hour ago

My first child's real dad is my ex-boyfriend — DNA test exposes woman's 15-year-old dark secret My first child's real dad is my ex-boyfriend — DNA test exposes woman's 15-year-...

1 hour ago

You will go down in history as the worst in the 4th Republic — Prophet Oduro blasts Akufo-Addo “You will go down in history as the worst in the 4th Republic” — Prophet Oduro b...

1 hour ago

The Tollund Man: A must-see 2500-year-old undecayed corpse of a Dane The Tollund Man: A must-see 2500-year-old undecayed corpse of a Dane

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Mawuse Vormawor, in middle with Ghana flag I’ll rather receive criticism than accept a goat – Oliver Barker jabs Judiciary

2 hours ago

Bawumia just jump by counting ten when he hasnt started from one — Bernard Mornah Bawumia just jump by counting ten when he hasn’t started from one — Bernard Morn...

2 hours ago

Your inauguration presents an opportunity to reset the Nigerian narrative — Mahama congratulates Tinubu “Your inauguration presents an opportunity to reset the Nigerian narrative” — Ma...

2 hours ago

Prof. Godfred Bokpin IMF deal: We may not be able to restore macroeconomic stability by 2026 – Prof. ...

2 hours ago

There are far more pressing challenges facing SHS than replacing textbooks with laptops — Notsu-Kotoe chides govt There are far more pressing challenges facing SHS than replacing textbooks with ...

Latest: News
body-container-line