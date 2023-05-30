Statement in support of African leaders' peace initiative between Russia and Ukraine on 25th May 2023

The Global Board Chairman of the International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYN-UNSCR2250) is pleased to express his full support and endorsement of the historic and diplomatic collaboration demonstrated by six African leaders who have joined forces to broker a peace pact between Russia and Ukraine. This initiative represents a significant step towards resolving the long-standing conflict and bringing peace and stability to the sub-region.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the African leaders who have taken up this noble quest, recognizing their dedication and commitment to fostering peace and reconciliation. Their unwavering determination to bring about dialogue and understanding deserves our utmost admiration and support.

The decision by President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to engage in separate meetings aimed at charting a path towards ending the war in Ukraine is a momentous development. We commend both leaders for their willingness and cooperation to participate in this meaningful dialogue. This represents a crucial opportunity to seek peaceful solutions, build mutual trust, and pave the way for a brighter future for the youth and the entire citizenry of Ukraine and the entire region.

As the International Youth Network for the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250, we firmly believe that inclusive diplomacy and open dialogue are indispensable tools for conflict resolution and peace building. The involvement of leaders from the African continent in facilitating this peace pact serves as a testament to the power of collective action and demonstrates the positive impact that can be achieved when nations come together in pursuit of peace and stability.

We encourage all stakeholders involved to approach these meetings with open minds and a genuine commitment to finding common ground. It is our hope that the discussions will be conducted in a spirit of mutual respect, empathy, and understanding, with the ultimate goal of reaching a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.

The International Youth Network for the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Russia, and all those affected by the conflict. We urge the international community to lend their support and resources to this peace initiative, offering assistance where needed and creating an environment conducive to successful negotiations.

Now is the time for unity, compassion, and a shared vision of a peaceful future. Let us seize this opportunity to give peace a chance and work towards a world where conflicts are resolved through dialogue and understanding rather than violence and hostility. On behalf of the Global President and entire organization, we congratulate the initiators of this novel programme.

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

Hon. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye (Global Board Chairman) (IYNUNSCR2250) +233(0)1433925