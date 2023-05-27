James Gyakye Quayson must be jailed, I'll retrieve every pesewa he took from the State — NPP's Obiri Boahen

27.05.2023 LISTEN

Private legal practitioner, Nana Obiri Boahen, has vowed to retrieve monies the deposed National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) James Gyakye Quayson took from the state then as a lawmaker.

According to the former Deputy General Secretary of NPP, he is ready to go the extra mile to ensure Mr. Quayson refunds every pesewa he took during the period the latter carried himself as MP.

"Mark my words, I Nana Obiri Boahen, I'll make ensure that every money he was paid for as an MP, the state gets it back. The allowances, per diem, and every entitlement should be returned to the state, and I'll make sure it happens, the lawyer vowed on Wontumi TV.

Reacting to a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, ordering parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament, Nana Obiri Boahen said, "The law must deal with Guakye Quayson as it was done to Adamu Sakande. It will serve as a deterrent to everyone. He must be put into jail!."

In the ruling, the apex court barred Mr. Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament for Assin North for owing allegiance to Canada.