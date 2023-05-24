ModernGhana logo
Stop wasting time; IMF has said it so convene a national forum for comprehensive review of Free SHS – Apaak calls on gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Education Dr. Clement Apaak
Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has noted that John Dramani Mahama has been vindicated on his call for government to review the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

He insists that the position of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the programme needs better targeting is proof that the former President was right all along.

“The IMF position on the FSHS vindicates John Dramani Mahama. He has never missed an opportunity to call on Akufo-Addo to initiate a national stakeholders forum to review the policy to make it better.

“John Dramani Mahama, as well as academics such as Profs Addae Mensah, Ernest Ayittey, Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, Oduro and education sector CSOs including EduWatch, IFEST are all on record admitting that while the policy, born out of our constitution, is good but is poorly implemented by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government. Therefore, if the IMF has reached the same conclusion by calling for better targeting,” Dr. Clement Apaak said in an interview with Starr News.

Meanwhile, the Builsa South MP wants government to urgently convene a national forum to give stakeholders the chance to help in reviewing the Free SHS programme to address its challenges.

“It’s my hope that the government will no longer waste time in convening a national forum to undertake a comprehensive review of the policy aimed at addressing the implementation challenges.

“I believe a review will produce useful suggestions on how to make it sustainable, effective, efficient, and to maximum its benefits for the good of our children and Ghana,” Dr. Clement Apaak argued.

