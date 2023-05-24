Kumawu by-election: NDC’s Joseph Yamin commends Police Service for professionalism

24.05.2023 LISTEN

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has received commendation from Joseph Yamin, the National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for keeping his word by ensuring the Ghana Police Service supervised a peaceful by-election in Kumawu on Tuesday, May 23.

According to him, the IGP promised in a meeting on the night before the Kumawu by-polls that no other security agency would be engaged in the voting, contrary to what had been witnessed in previous by-elections.

“Let me first commend the police for their professionalism. Going into the election my party knew I didn’t believe we should put our hopes in the police. Even at the meeting with them before the polls I still didn’t pay attention. At the meeting I asked the IGP what the military involvement in the election will be as has been the case in previous by-elections like Ayawaso and other places and he gave us the assurances that he has enough men and logistics at Kumawu and so he wouldn’t need other security agencies and true to his words he delivered on that.

“We didn’t see the military or the national security at Kumawu, it was the Police fully in charge. So today it will be unfair for me not to commend the IGP. He proved that indeed he wants the police to be the best institution in Ghana,” Joseph Yamin said in an interview with Hello FM on Wednesday, May 24.

At the end of Tuesday’s by-election, Ernest Yaw Annim of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was declared winner with almost 71% of the valid votes cast.

This was after he polled 15,264 votes of the total vote cast to beat the candidate of the NDC, Kwasi Amankwaa and the two Independent Candidates.