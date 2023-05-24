ModernGhana logo
24.05.2023 Headlines

Don’t prioritise the needs of Ghanaians only when it’s election time – Ablakwa charges gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
24.05.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has congratulated Ernest Yaw Anim on his victory as the lawmaker for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Before the election on Tuesday, government embarked on various projects including the construction of roads.

For the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), this was a vote-buying tactic.

In a post on Facebook, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has admonished government to prioritise the needs of Ghanaians at all times.

He argues that government must not be seen rushing to do projects in parts of the country only when there is a by-election.

“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government must prioritise the needs of Ghanaians at all times and not only when a by-election has been occasioned.

“May we nourish Ghana's Democracy with the right values for our collective progress,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

Meanwhile, the North Tongu MP has applauded the defeated NDC Kumawu Parliamentary candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa for improving the numbers of the party in Tuesday’s by-election.

“The NDC's Kwasi Amankwaa deserves lots of credit for improving our 2020 fortunes by securing 3,723 valid votes representing 17.29% as compared with 2,439 (8.33%) garnered by his predecessor.

“Mr. Amankwaa thus moved from 3rd to 2nd position with an overall improvement from 2020 of 52.6% compared with a measly improvement of 2% by the NPP,’ Ablakwa shared.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

