Kumawu by-election: I’m sad for the youth; they’ve allowed the NPP to buy their future with GHS50 — NDC candidate

Defeated Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kumawu by-election, Kwasi Amankwaa has said although he is saddened by the outcome of the result, he is proud of himself.

Speaking to Joy News on Tuesday night after the Electoral Commission announced the NPP candidate Ernest Yaw Anim as the winner, Kwasi Amankwaa stressed that he feels sad for the youth of Kumawu.

He bemoaned how some of the youth allowed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to buy their votes with GHS50.

According to him, his refusal to distribute same to counter NPP candidate has compelled the youth to vote against him.

“It’s a very sad day for Kumawu politics and Ghana politics. I’m thinking about the future of the youth. It’s very pathetic. Because people deliberately buying people's votes, people’s future with GH50. It’s just sad,” Kwasi Amankwaa lamented.

The defeated NDC Parliamentary candidate continued, “It doesn’t speak well of us as Ghanaians. I’m very very saddened. I see myself as a winner. I have served a purpose..I’m very proud of my team but just sad for the people and youth of Kumawu.”

Ernest Yaw Anim, the Parliamentary candidate of the NPP has been elected the new Member of Parliament for Kumawu with 15,264 of the total vote cast representing 70.91%.