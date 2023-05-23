ModernGhana logo
23.05.2023

Kumawu by-election: When the boys are hungry, anything goes — Kwaku Duah jabs second Independent candidate

23.05.2023

Kwaku Duah, an independent candidate running for the Kumawu by-election has revealed that the other independent candidate who bears the same name is his nephew.

According to him, the second Kwaku Duah is contesting him because he may be hungry.

“…he’s my nephew, I didn’t even know he’ll contest me until five days ago. He’s a family member, we have extended family at Bodomase and its environs,…maybe he didn’t even know," Kwaku Duah told Starr News.

When asked whether his nephew, the younger Kwaku Duah didn’t know he was going to contest him, he responded: “when the boys are hungry, anything goes.”

Responding to concerns that the names could cause confusion on the ballot paper, the former 'wounded' member of the NPP said, "there’s an adage that says the person you know at daytime you don’t light up to see him at light. The people of Kumawu know me, and fortunately, he’s younger than me. I got grey hair and he doesn’t have and my symbol remains the bird so they will be able to differentiate."

Today, May 23, voters in the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region are voting to elect a new Member of Parliament to replace the late Philip Basoah, who passed away in March.

