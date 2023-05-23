ModernGhana logo
23.05.2023 Headlines

Kumawu by-election: EC official whisked away after allegedly voting NPP against wish of elderly voter to vote NDC

23.05.2023 LISTEN

There was half-an-hour suspension in voting at the Bodomase Methodist Polling Station in the Kumawu Constituency after a clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to our correspondent, Ibrahim Abubakar, the misunderstanding erupted when the NDC supporters demanded the removal of a ballot from the box in the ongoing by-elections in the Constituency.

This followed a complaint lodged with them by an elderly woman, who said the official of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) who assisted her to vote rather thumb-printed for the NPP instead of her request, NDC.

Police reinforcement team had to be deployed to bring tempers down.

The EC official is said to have failed to convince the crowd about her action and was whisked away to safety to allow voting to continue.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Franklin Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, who arrived at the station later on, warned the EC’s Presiding Officer about the incident not repeating.

“What we have to do is simply to put our clear instruction that we do not want any such thing from happening anymore [and] we’ve told our agents to definitely be vigilant.”

-3news.com

