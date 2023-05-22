ModernGhana logo
Kumawu by-election: Vote based on common sense, not sentimental partisan nonsense – Prof Gyampo

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has advised voters in the Kumawu constituency to reject "politics of sentimental attachment.”

He advised them to vote based on "reason, common sense and rational choice" in the upcoming by-election.

In a Facebook post ahead of the by-election on Tuesday May 23, Prof. Gyampo said "Politics of sentimental attachment to partisan nonsense must give way to politics of reason, common sense and rational choice."

He urged voters to "refuse to be fooled" and not blindly vote for a certain political party just because it is the dominant party in the area.

Prof. Gyampo stressed, "We have come of age, and voters must refuse to be fooled."

He advised voters to "exchange politics of sentimental attachment for common sense" and critically assess the candidates based on their ability to serve the constituency's interests.

His comments come as the Ashanti region, including the Kumawu constituency, is known as a stronghold of the NPP where voters traditionally vote for the party based on sentiment rather than rational assessment of candidates.

But Prof. Gyampo is urging voters to break that trend and vote based on which candidate can best serve the constituency's interests if not they will continue to suffer bad leadership.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
