Tell the African story truthfully — Akufo-Addo to authors

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged authors who write on African history to report the truth about the continent.

He also urged them to give praise where it has been earned, and criticism where it is deserved.

On Friday, 19th May 2023, at the request of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Akufo-Addo chaired the launch of two biographies, “State of Repair – How Muhammadu Buhari tried to change Nigeria for good” by Anthony Goldman, and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” by Senator Abu Ibrahim, in Abuja, Nigeria.

As leaders, he said “we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari. West Africa, Africa, and, indeed, the world will miss his leadership – the leadership of the military ruler turned consummate democrat, who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria and Africa's interest, and who sought for principle in all decisions in which he took.

“I congratulated the Englishman, Anthony Goldman, and the Nigerian, Senator Abu Ibrahim, for their industry and scholarship.

“And to the many other authors, poets and playwrights on the continent, I urged them to tell the African story truthfully and with flair, and to give praise where it has been earned, and criticism where it is deserved.”

—3news.com