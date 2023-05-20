Bawumia leads gov’t delegation to final funeral rites of late Kumawu MP Hon Philip Bosaoh

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has led government delegation to the final funeral rites of the late Member of Parliament for Kumawu Constituency Philip Atta Basoah in the Ashanti Region.

Some other high-profile personalities from the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP and the National Democratic Congress NDC also trooped into Kumawu to mourn with the family of the late MP.

Chief of Staff; Frema Akosua Osei Opare, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, among other ministers of state were present at the funeral.

The leadership of Parliament led by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, and the Majority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson were also present with some MPs to mourn their late colleague.

Ahead of the burial, the mortal remains of the late MP were laid in state for filing past and reading of tributes at Kumawu on Saturday, May 20, 3023.

The first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amaoko Asiamah in an interview with this reporter described the late MP as affable and workaholic.

He noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghana have lost an important person who could've done a lot for the country.

He noted that the sudden demise of the Parliamentarian came to him as a shock.

Background

Born in 1969, the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah died on March 27, 2023.

He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Prior to Parliament, Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

In the 2016 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.