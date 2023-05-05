ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DCE hands over classroom block to Botokrom Community

By Domfeh Emmanuel II Contributor
Education DCE hands over classroom block to Botokrom Community
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The people of Botokrom community in the Berekum West District heaved a sigh of relief and appreciation on Thursday, 4th May, 2023 when the District Chief Executive, Hon. Dominic Oppong handed over a newly constructed 3-Unit Classroom Block to the Education Directorate.

The building which has an office for the headmaster and other ancillary facilities was also furnished with thirty (30) Mono Desk for each of the classrooms.

In a brief commissioning and handing-over ceremony which was held at the forecourt of the building, the District Chief Executive in his speech urged the School Management Committee to ensure proper maintenance of the facility.

Hon. Oppong also noted that, as part of his commitment to government’s policy to reduce the District’s illiteracy plight and enhance effective teaching and learning, his outfit is commissioning the second classroom block within the year with the first one being Fetentaa community.

He emphasized that all other school buildings in other communities that government and the Member of Parliament, Hon. Agyenim Boateng are working on will be completed soon.

Mr. Thomas Diawuo, the Assembly Member for the Electoral Area thanked the DCE for providing the community with the school block to support academic activities. He also seized the opportunity to appeal for teacher’s bungalow just as it was done for the Fetentaa Methodist School.

“Today, the people of Botokrom are blessed and we would want to thank God, the President of the Republic of Ghana, the Member of Parliament, the District Chief Executive, Nananom and the entire Berekum West District Assembly for giving us this school building to support academic work. Education they say is the key to success and we hope this will motivate the pupil to learn hard and become good future leaders who would contribute their quota to develop Berekum West and Ghana at large,” he stated.

The Odikro of the Botokrom community thanked the DCE for his effort and support for education since he assumed office. He tasked the teachers and the pupils to make good use of the facility which will impact the community and reduce poverty.

552023120854-ptkwo0a442-classroom-block.jpeg

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Adentan Building Collapse: Owner extended storey without permit – Engineering Council reveals Adentan Building Collapse: Owner extended storey without permit – Engineering Co...

2 hours ago

Ketu South: Togolese border security officials block Ghanaians from crossing into Lome Ketu South: Togolese border security officials block Ghanaians from crossing int...

2 hours ago

NR: You'll get justice - IGP assures assaulted Dagbon FM presenter N/R: You'll get justice - IGP assures assaulted Dagbon FM presenter

2 hours ago

WR: Six Burkinabes trapped in illegal mining pit at Simpa Dadwen W/R: Six Burkinabes trapped in illegal mining pit at Simpa Dadwen

2 hours ago

We're not carrying out any recruitment exercise – EC We're not carrying out any recruitment exercise – EC

2 hours ago

Two arrested for posing as ECG revenue mobilization taskforce members Two arrested for posing as ECG revenue mobilization taskforce members

2 hours ago

Flagbearer race: Bawumia supporters in Ashanti Region promise 85 victory Flagbearer race: Bawumia supporters in Ashanti Region promise 85% victory

2 hours ago

Offer pro bono services to the needy, legal aid is not well-resourced – Chief Justice to new lawyers Offer pro bono services to the needy, legal aid is not well-resourced – Chief J...

2 hours ago

One killed as another storey building collapses in Ashaley Botwe One killed as another storey building collapses in Ashaley Botwe

2 hours ago

We also have veins and blood; we go to the same market – Lab professionals threaten strike over poor condition of service We also have veins and blood; we go to the same market – Lab professionals threa...

Latest: News
body-container-line