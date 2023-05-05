DCE hands over classroom block to Botokrom Community

The people of Botokrom community in the Berekum West District heaved a sigh of relief and appreciation on Thursday, 4th May, 2023 when the District Chief Executive, Hon. Dominic Oppong handed over a newly constructed 3-Unit Classroom Block to the Education Directorate.

The building which has an office for the headmaster and other ancillary facilities was also furnished with thirty (30) Mono Desk for each of the classrooms.

In a brief commissioning and handing-over ceremony which was held at the forecourt of the building, the District Chief Executive in his speech urged the School Management Committee to ensure proper maintenance of the facility.

Hon. Oppong also noted that, as part of his commitment to government’s policy to reduce the District’s illiteracy plight and enhance effective teaching and learning, his outfit is commissioning the second classroom block within the year with the first one being Fetentaa community.

He emphasized that all other school buildings in other communities that government and the Member of Parliament, Hon. Agyenim Boateng are working on will be completed soon.

Mr. Thomas Diawuo, the Assembly Member for the Electoral Area thanked the DCE for providing the community with the school block to support academic activities. He also seized the opportunity to appeal for teacher’s bungalow just as it was done for the Fetentaa Methodist School.

“Today, the people of Botokrom are blessed and we would want to thank God, the President of the Republic of Ghana, the Member of Parliament, the District Chief Executive, Nananom and the entire Berekum West District Assembly for giving us this school building to support academic work. Education they say is the key to success and we hope this will motivate the pupil to learn hard and become good future leaders who would contribute their quota to develop Berekum West and Ghana at large,” he stated.

The Odikro of the Botokrom community thanked the DCE for his effort and support for education since he assumed office. He tasked the teachers and the pupils to make good use of the facility which will impact the community and reduce poverty.