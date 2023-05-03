World Press Freedom Day: All measures must be taken to safeguard the right to free expression – GJA President

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfour has stressed that for the country to develop, the right to free expression should be jealously protected.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day today, the GJA President has implored government to take all measures necessary to safeguard the right to free expression in the country.

“Regarding the development of the nation, Madam Chairperson, the right to free expression is of the utmost importance, and all measures must be taken to ensure that it is not infringed upon in any way,” Albert Dwumfour said.

According to GJA President Albert Dwumfour, his administration in the coming weeks will inaugurate the "See Something, Say Something" initiative.

This initiative is distinct from that of the Ministry of National Security and aims to encourage citizens to volunteer information about individuals who plan to attack or have already attacked journalists.

“We believe that this would substantially contribute to the reduction of journalistic assaults. It will also empower citizens at the local level to ensure accountability and transparency,” GJA President Albert Dwumfour explained during Wednesday’s event.

World Press Freedom Day, is marked on May 3, every year. It is a special occasion designated by UNESCO to spread awareness regarding the role media plays in our daily lives and society.

The 2023 World Press Freedom Day in Ghana is being organized solely by the GJA, with assistance from the Ghana Police Service and ADB, following the advice of its long-term partner, UNESCO.

The global theme for World Press Freedom Day 2023 is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights.”

In Ghana, the day is being commemorated on the theme; “Freedom of Expression: A driver for all human rights for Ghana’s Development.”