ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

N/R: DASA welcomes appointment of Dr. Gazali Issahaku as new principal of Bagabaga College of Education

By Nurudeen Ibrahim || Contributor
Education NR: DASA welcomes appointment of Dr. Gazali Issahaku as new principal of Bagabaga College of Education
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Northern Regional Dagbon Students Association (DASA) has congratulated the newly appointed principal of the Bagabaga College of Education, Dr. Gazali Issahaku.

In a press statement, signed by the regional secretary of the Association, Mr. Sule Iddrisu said the appointing authority had made the right choice for the Institution following the appointee's credentials.

“This great feat achieved, comes as no surprise to DASA, taking cognizance of how well you have served the University for Development Studies (UDS) your former Institution at different levels and in various capacities.

"Indeed, your hard work, dedication and resilience in the Education sector, have duly been acknowledged,” he said.

Mr. Iddrisu hoped that the appointment of the new principal would help improve the standard of academic excellence at the college and Northern Ghana at large.

He pledged the Association's commitment to supporting the principal and the entire management of the college.

Read the full Press Statement Below:
DAGBON STUDENTS' ASSOCIATION (DASA) CONGRATULATES NEWLY APPOINTED PRINCIPAL FOR BAGABAGA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (BACE) DR. GAZALI ISSAHAKU

The Dagbon Students Association (DASA) writes to congratulate you, Dr. Gazali Issahaku on your appointment as the new Principal of Bagabaga College of Education (BACE).

This great feet achieved, comes as no surprise to DASA, taking cognizance of how well you have served the University for Development Studies (UDS) your former Institution at different levels and in various capacities.

Indeed, your hard work, dedication and resilience in the Education sector, have duly been acknowledged. It is our hope that, having served as a Head of Department in your former Institution you will help improve the standard of education in the Northern region and Ghana at large.

We equally hope your appointment will be of utmost benefit to Dagbon students.

With Dr. Gazali Issahaku at the helm of affairs of BACE, DASA is optimistic that, you will bring your expertise to the fore, to help make the BACE greater.

DASA assures you of its full commitment to support you whenever need be, to help in the smooth running of the university. May your steps be well guided as you take on the mantle, of yet another enviable position.

Once again, the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) wishes to congratulate you on your appointment as the Principal of Bagabaga College of Education (BACE).

Signed
Sule Iddrisu
(DASA Regional Secretary)

Top Stories

1 hour ago

AFP - PUNIT PARANJPE India overtakes China to become world's most populous nation

1 hour ago

Govt must amend mining law to renew galamsey fight — Paul Amaning Gov’t must amend mining law to renew galamsey fight — Paul Amaning

3 hours ago

Parts of Techiman flooded after 5-hour downpour; one dead, two rescued Parts of Techiman flooded after 5-hour downpour; one dead, two rescued

3 hours ago

Men's apathy towards sexual health treatment needs to change — Doctor Men's apathy towards sexual health treatment needs to change — Doctor

3 hours ago

NDC Communications Officer for Ashaiman Constituency has died NDC Communications Officer for Ashaiman Constituency has died

4 hours ago

I've political experience to break the 8 — Alan I've political experience to break the 8 — Alan

4 hours ago

Two die in accident on Elubo road Two die in accident on Elubo road

5 hours ago

Not even Jesus nor Prophet Mohammed could've saved Ghanas economy from global challenges – Richard Ahiagbah Not even Jesus nor Prophet Mohammed could've saved Ghana’s economy from global c...

5 hours ago

Asset declaration: OSP discontinues case against three officers over non-declaration Asset declaration: OSP discontinues case against three officers over non-declara...

6 hours ago

A Royal Air Force C-130 Hercules transporter landing in Cyprus after taking British evacuees and their relatives out of Sudan. By Christina ASSI AFP UK touts 'very successful' Sudan airlift after final flight

Latest: News
body-container-line