Nigeria: Opposition parties’ overconfidence led to their defeat in election 2023 - Buhari

Social News H.E Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
H.E Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Muhammadu Buhari said the opposition parties' firm belief that they could easily defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress caused them "crushing" in Nigeria's 2023 elections.

Speaking with governors from the APC, Buhari said the opposition parties were overconfident in the run-up to the elections.

“They were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC. Our Party blended confidence with caution, we worked hard and won. Now, their overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else," Buhari said.

He added: "A combination of over confidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?"

Buhari said Tinubu's victory and that of several governorship positions won by the party showed the opposition had false hopes.

“An important reason I congratulate Asiwaju on winning is because the opposition got support and false hope from outside and went on to create the impression that they will win, that they will defeat us," he said.

Buhari urged APC governors to address challenges openly and work to strengthen the party nationwide.

"Try and keep solving problems. Be courageous to discuss them openly between yourselves. This is the best way to survive politically in Nigeria," he said.

Tinubu's inauguration is set for May 29. He has pledged to build on Buhari's successes in tackling security threats and corruption.

Latest: News
