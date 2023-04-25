ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report is proof that Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining was a fraudulent one – Ato Forson

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has called for a national probe into Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report on the failed work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

In a statement on Facebook, the Minority Leader argued that the report makes it evident that President Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining through the IMCIM was a fraudulent one.

He alleges that the fight was shrouded in a well-calculated ruse to enable key government officials to engage in galamsey to make a fortune.

“Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report to the President on the failed work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, which was set up by President Akufo-Addo to fight the illegal mining menace, confirms that the whole "fight" was a fraudulent one.

“It was shrouded in a well-calculated ruse to enable key government officials and functionaries at the Presidency to dabble in the very illicit business of galamsey,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson shared.

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam explains that the grand collusion is confirmed by the fact that more illegal miners including Chinese gangs entered Ghana’s forest reserves despite a Cabinet directive in 2019 to suspend the issuance of the license and permits.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Professor Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister for Environment There’s no garden in Akufo-Addo’s Kyebi residence; ignore Frimpong-Boateng’s ‘pa...

7 minutes ago

Former Environment Minister, Prof. Frimpong-Boatengleft and Gabby Otchere-Darko, leading member of the NPP Let me refresh your ‘lost memory’ about your client’s grave destruction of natur...

15 minutes ago

Gabby Otchere Darko, leading member of the NPP Gabby Otchere-Darko once masterminded release of Chinese illegal miners – Prof. ...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report is proof that Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal...

2 hours ago

There must be a national probe into Prof. Frimpong-Boatengs report on illegal mining – Minority There must be a national probe into Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report on illegal m...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Governance is not about mouth-mouth; those seeking power must note this – Prof. ...

2 hours ago

There is ongoing illegal mining at your doorstep; deal with it – Prof. Boateng tells Oppong Nkrumah There is ongoing illegal mining at your doorstep; deal with it – Prof. Boateng t...

2 hours ago

76 Ghanaian students and footballers to be evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan – Govt 76 Ghanaian students and footballers to be evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan – G...

2 hours ago

PTA of Fijai SHS want reinstatement of suspended headmaster over illegal fees PTA of Fijai SHS want reinstatement of suspended headmaster over illegal fees

2 hours ago

Independent body must probe prof. Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey report – Ken Ashigbey Independent body must probe prof. Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey report – Ken Ashig...

Latest: News
body-container-line