Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report is proof that Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining was a fraudulent one – Ato Forson

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has called for a national probe into Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report on the failed work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

In a statement on Facebook, the Minority Leader argued that the report makes it evident that President Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining through the IMCIM was a fraudulent one.

He alleges that the fight was shrouded in a well-calculated ruse to enable key government officials to engage in galamsey to make a fortune.

“Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report to the President on the failed work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, which was set up by President Akufo-Addo to fight the illegal mining menace, confirms that the whole "fight" was a fraudulent one.

“It was shrouded in a well-calculated ruse to enable key government officials and functionaries at the Presidency to dabble in the very illicit business of galamsey,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson shared.

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam explains that the grand collusion is confirmed by the fact that more illegal miners including Chinese gangs entered Ghana’s forest reserves despite a Cabinet directive in 2019 to suspend the issuance of the license and permits.