Kweku Baako slams NDC for 'laughable and comical' petition to arrest Bryan Acheampong

Veteran journalist Kweku Baako Jnr. has slammed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for asking the police CID to arrest Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture, over comments he made at a party gathering.

Acheampong allegedly told NPP supporters at Mpraeso that the party would not hand over power to the opposition NDC. He also warned against any act of violence and harassment employed by the NDC in the upcoming 2024 elections.

“It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the NDC had petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to arrest and prosecute Acheampong for what it described as treasonable comments.

However, speaking on the "Kokrokoo" program on Peace FM and monitored by ModernGhana, Mr Baako described the NDC's petition as "laughable and comical."

"Those inviting the Police for investigations and possible charges and so forth, the whole thing is laughable and comical," he stated.

According to him, Bryan Acheampong did not explicitly state that the NPP would refuse to hand over power if the Electoral Commission declares the opposition winner of the 2024 elections.

"That was key. I was looking for that. I was actually looking for that but it wasn't there. It was missing. It was missing because it wasn't said.

"Anything outside the constitutional framework is potentially treasonable. So, I don't get the understanding that Bryan Acheampong was saying 'come what may if we lose the elections, we won't hand over'," he stressed.

He indicated that Bryan Acheampong's comments only seek to suggest that if the party is able to address the challenges and difficulties facing the country NPP's chances of 'breaking the 8' will improve.

“...rather I could hear him suggesting that if we address our challenges and difficulties in such a manner, it will enhance our chances. That's my understanding,” Kweku Baako intimated.

The controversy over Acheampong's comments has further heightened the ‘political tension’ in Ghana ahead of the 2024 elections.

Gideon Afful Amoako
