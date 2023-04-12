ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Modern Floors Feeds 200 Children To Mark 1 Year Anniversary Of Tema-Ashaiman Showroom

Social News Modern Floors Feeds 200 Children To Mark 1 Year Anniversary Of Tema-Ashaiman Showroom
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana’s leading flooring brand MODERN FLOORS®️ on Easter Monday 10th April 2023 fed and refreshed over 200 children with the Tema-Ashaiman community to mark the 1-year anniversary of their 4th Showroom located at the Tema-Ashaiman Toll Booth.

Mr. Basil Anthony popularly known as the CEO ExtraOrdinaire said this philanthropic act by his company is the beginning of many more to come, he also added that MODERN FLOORS®️ is committed to giving back and supporting others.

The UK trademarked Flooring brand has been operating for nearly 5 years with 4 showrooms locations in Spintex Road (Flower Pot), East Legon (Okponglo Junction), Weija-Broadcasting and Tema-Ashaiman (Toll Booth) all in the Greater Accra region.

Last December they successfully launched their 1st Middle East location in the buzzing city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With their newly opened Dubai hub placed at the top of its current worldwide distribution network, MODERN FLOORS® products are now being sourced in 8 European countries including the United Kingdom via Amazon, which is the world’s largest online marketplace that permits legitimate verified product purchasing and selling.

MODERN FLOORS® products are advantageous in many ways with improved anti-skid qualities, durability, water and fire resistance, anti-bacterial capabilities, uv protected against harsh weather changes, pet and environmentally friendly, but most importantly having the most deserved warranty and lifespan guarantee every consumer yearns for.

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Prof. Lord Mensah Giving timelines for IMF deal creates chaos, uncertainties in the minds of Ghana...

12 minutes ago

Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe Ghana won’t benefit from IMF deal due to recklessness of NPP gov’t – Edudzi Tame...

25 minutes ago

WR: 'We will surely get you' — Police chase robbers who attacked money collection point at Anyinase W/R: 'We will surely get you' — Police chase robbers who attacked money collecti...

1 hour ago

Bawku already has a heavy security presence to calm ethnic tensions. By Nipah Dennis AFP Ghana sends reinforcements to north border after shooting

13 hours ago

We'll arrest, handover Bryan Acheampong to police – NDC Women's Wing vows We'll arrest, handover Bryan Acheampong to police – NDC Women's Wing vows

15 hours ago

My Lord I want more food — Ashaiman soldier killer begs Court My Lord I want more food — Ashaiman soldier killer begs Court

15 hours ago

Teeth whitening is same as skin bleaching – Health officials warn, enumerating dangers Teeth whitening is same as skin bleaching – Health officials warn, enumerating d...

15 hours ago

Six arrested for attacking police officer at Kumawu granted bail Six arrested for attacking police officer at Kumawu granted bail

15 hours ago

Well also use every means to recapture power in election 2024 – NDC Eastern Regional Chairman We’ll also use every means to recapture power in election 2024 – NDC Eastern Reg...

15 hours ago

Arrest, investigate and prosecute Bryan Acheampong — NDC Lawyers run to CID with audios and videos evidence Arrest, investigate and prosecute Bryan Acheampong — NDC Lawyers run to CID with...

Latest: News
body-container-line