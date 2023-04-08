ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We've completed planned maintenance work on Atuabo Gas Processing Plant – Ghana Gas

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines We've completed planned maintenance work on Atuabo Gas Processing Plant – Ghana Gas
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana National Gas Company has issued a press release to provide an update on the progress of maintenance work on the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

In the release issued on Friday, April 7, the company said it has completed the planned maintenance of the processing plant.

“Ghana National Gas Company wishes to announce to all its stakeholders and the general public that the planned maintenance of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant has been completed.

“The entire maintenance activities ended in the late hours of Wednesday 5th April, 2023 ahead of scheduled date of completion. We are currently at a flow rate of 90 mmscfd,” parts of the release signed by Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, the Head of Corporate Communications said.

The release from the Ghana National Gas Company continued, “The Management of Ghana Gas wishes to thank the general public for their patience and cooperation during this period.”

It is due to the planned maintenance work at the Atuabo Processing Plant that parts of the country experienced minor power cuts in the past week.

482023113211-qulxocb543-dba742b5-5e0c-4f9c-98e6-01b3c31351cd

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Elvis Afriyie Ankrahleft, Kevin Taylormiddle and Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor Otokunor, Afriyie Ankrah could be EC bosses in future due to Akufo-Addo’s preced...

47 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Good Friday: Let’s rekindle the virtue of forgiveness and intercession for the s...

2 hours ago

We've completed planned maintenance work on Atuabo Gas Processing Plant – Ghana Gas We've completed planned maintenance work on Atuabo Gas Processing Plant – Ghana ...

2 hours ago

Ben Ephson Ben Ephson tips NPP to break the 8 if Bawumia wins primaries to become flagbeare...

19 hours ago

Pusiga: Rainstorms destroy properties at Gbewa College of Education Pusiga: Rainstorms destroy properties at Gbewa College of Education

19 hours ago

Wonder Ahialome who walks several kilometers with clutches to school finally gets help from BKQ Foundation Wonder Ahialome who walks several kilometers with clutches to school finally get...

21 hours ago

Atul Gupta, pictured at a conference of the ruling African National Congress ANC in 2012. By - AFP S.Africa anger after UAE refuses to extradite graft-accused brothers

21 hours ago

CR: NRSA deploys 'Mystery Passengers' to stem road fatalities C/R: NRSA deploys 'Mystery Passengers' to stem road fatalities

21 hours ago

Man arrested for fake driver's licenses, roadworthycertificates Man arrested for fake driver's licenses, roadworthy certificates  

21 hours ago

Police deploy 1,200 personnel to Kwahu for Easter festivities Police deploy 1,200 personnel to Kwahu for Easter festivities

Latest: News
body-container-line