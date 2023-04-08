We've completed planned maintenance work on Atuabo Gas Processing Plant – Ghana Gas

Ghana National Gas Company has issued a press release to provide an update on the progress of maintenance work on the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

In the release issued on Friday, April 7, the company said it has completed the planned maintenance of the processing plant.

“Ghana National Gas Company wishes to announce to all its stakeholders and the general public that the planned maintenance of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant has been completed.

“The entire maintenance activities ended in the late hours of Wednesday 5th April, 2023 ahead of scheduled date of completion. We are currently at a flow rate of 90 mmscfd,” parts of the release signed by Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, the Head of Corporate Communications said.

The release from the Ghana National Gas Company continued, “The Management of Ghana Gas wishes to thank the general public for their patience and cooperation during this period.”

It is due to the planned maintenance work at the Atuabo Processing Plant that parts of the country experienced minor power cuts in the past week.