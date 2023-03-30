NIA sets April 5 to begin distribution of over 500,000 Ghana Cards printed from backlog

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that it has printed the backlog of 541,529 Ghana Cards in its database.

This is in fulfillment of a promise the Authority made to Members of Parliament on February 28, to print the said cards in 11 days upon receipt of a supply of blank cards.

In a press release, the NIA said the expedited printing exercise started on March 18, and came to a smooth end on Monday, March 27, with all records in backlog printed.

The NIA added in the release that Ghanaians who are yet to receive their Ghana Card after registration can visit any of the regional and district offices beginning April 5 to collect their cards.

“The printed cards, which are now being packaged, will be distributed to NIA's Regional and District Offices nationwide from today Wednesday, 29th March 2023 to Sunday, 2nd April 2023 for issuance to registered applicants.

“All Ghanaians who have registered for their Ghana Cards since July 2022 but are yet to receive them, are assured that effective Wednesday, 5th April 2023, they can visit the District or Regional Offices where they registered for their printed cards to be issued to them,” parts of the press release from the NIA said on Wednesday, March 29.

Below is a copy of the NIA press release: