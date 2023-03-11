Akufo-Addo’s SONA instilled hope that Ghana is on track to achieve a buoyant economy – Effutu MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa for his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The President on Wednesday, March 8, went to Parliament to deliver a State of the Nation Address where he provided an update on efforts being made by government to address challenges facing the economy among other things.

Moving a motion on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin commended the President for fulfilling his constitutional responsibility.

In his view, the address has instilled hope that Ghana is on track to achieving a buoyant economy.

“Mr. Speaker, the President fulfilled his constitutional responsibility under Article 67. It was an exercise that was characterized by full-time presidential honesty, regarding the challenges that Ghana faces. Moreover, it provided firm leadership on how the President intends to lead Ghana towards recovery from its current economic difficulties.

“The address instilled hope that Ghana is on track to achieve a buoyant economy once again,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said on the floor of Parliament.

The Effutu MP continued, “In light of this, it is appropriate to express gratitude to the President for his efforts in fulfilling his constitutional mandate. It is essential to underscore the significance of the President's message, which demonstrated his commitment to Ghana's progress.”

According to Alexander Afenyo-Markin, after a very good State of the Nation Address, it is appropriate for fellow Members of Parliament to show appreciation and support for the President's efforts by thanking him for his message to the House.