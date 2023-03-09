104 benefit from Disability Fund at Atebubu-Amantin

One hundred and four persons with disability in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality have benefitted from some income generating support items and cash at a brief ceremony in Atebubu.

Welcoming beneficiaries to the ceremony, the municipal director of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development Mr. Emmanuel Bukari said about 900 disabled persons are currently registered with his outfit.

He indicated that the fund has assisted the disabled in the municipality in diverse ways including education and healthcare adding that it is currently supporting two blind persons at the University of Cape Coast.

Mr. Bukari reminded all that section 37 of the disability act makes it an offence for anyone to mock a disabled person using his or her infirmity and urged service providers to consider the needs of the disabled when planning their activities.

Making the presentation, the municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu said the New Patriotic Party government out of concern for the welfare of the disabled increased their share of the common fund from two to 3 percent on the assumption of office in 2017.

He urged all who have not benefitted under the current arrangement to exercise patience since they will eventually have their turn. The MCE asked all potential beneficiaries who have not registered with the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development to do so.

Twenty beneficiaries went home with chest freezers, with 2 each receiving block making, fufu pounding and Knitting machines whiles one got an oven and a cylinder.

Twelve beneficiaries who intend to get into various vocations received hair dryers, weaving tools, welding and sewing machine together with cash ranging between GHC1,000.00 and GHC1,500.00 to pay for their apprenticeship.

One beneficiary received GHC 4,500.00 and another 23 got GHC2000.00 each to pursue petty trading whiles 10 beneficiaries took home GHC2000.00 each for crop farming with 9 receiving GHC1,200.00 each for animal farming. Twenty-two others received support for education and healthcare.

Mr. Sulemana Shaibu chairman of the local branch of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked government and the municipal assembly for the gesture and urged parents and guardians to desist from hiding their disabled children from the public since they may have some potentials in them which could be unearthed given the needed support.

Nana Kwabena Kyere the Adontenhene of the Atebubu traditional area and acting President of the Atebubu traditional council who chaired the function urged beneficiaries to put the items to the intended use to benefit themselves and their families.