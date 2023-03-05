'Super and wonderful'—Gambia Justice Ministry hails Ghanaian Judge

05.03.2023 LISTEN

The Gambia government showered its praises on a Ghanaian High Court Judge on secondment in that country, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu.

Justice Alexander Osei Tutu presided and handed down a fifteen-year sentence to a basic school teacher who was involved in recruiting a 21-year-old student into trafficking.

A High Court at Kanifing presided by Justice Alexander Osei Tutu on 27th February 2023 convicted and sentenced Jerome Jatta, an intermediary of human trafficking to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of D100,000 (equivalent to Ghc 20,000) or in default serve a further prison term of fourty months.

The accused person, Jerome Jatta, was a school teacher of the 21-year-old victim whom he deceived of helping her travel to Ghana for studies but sent her to Mauritania to be sexually abused for several months.

This sense of fairness and professionalism exhibited by the Ghanaian High Court judge courted him praise from the Gambian judiciary, the Government of The Gambia as well as playmakers from the West African continent.

According to Counsel Rakey Duanda who represented the State after the decision of the Court, the judgment has instilled confidence explaining, “the judgment is indeed a milestone and sends a clear message of Government’s zero-tolerance approach to Trafficking in Persons”.

The Solicitor General & Legal Secretary of The Gambia, Mr. Hussein Thomas also said: “we are delighted that we have been able to obtain justice for the victim of this gruesome act”.

He added: “to all traffickers and would-be traffickers, this is a warning to you; the long arm of justice will surely get you one day”.

The learned Solicitor-General affirmed the government’s continued commitment to the prevention, protection, and prosecution of all cases related to Trafficking in Persons, especially women, and children.

The Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Justice of The Gambia celebrated the ruling on the country's website page.

Alhagie Landing Kebbeh at the Gender and Child Welfare Unit of the Gambia Police Force noted: “This is a great achievement. Thanks, Ministry of Justice, for this effort in securing a conviction. It will serve as a deterrent to others.

Solo Gibba who works at the Special Court for Sierra Leone described the decision as a “wonderful move.”