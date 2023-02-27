Education Above All Foundation to hold key talks at Doha’s Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5)

27.02.2023 LISTEN

February 27, 2023 (Doha, Qatar) – As part of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) will hold four panels and a roundtable discussion tackling a range of education-related issues.

EAA’s first session will be opened by UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini, with talks continuing throughout the week on topics such as green skills and youth-led climate action. There will also be discussions on the recognition of educational qualifications for refugees and displaced students, as well as innovative financing partnerships. Education ministers from LDCs including Bangladesh, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia will also attend.

The theme for this year’s event is “From Potential to Prosperity” and it will take place at Qatar’s National Convention Centre (QNCC) in Doha. EAA’s panels will contribute to supporting key LDC outcomes, as per the as Doha Programme of Action. These include a focus on increased enrolment, gender equality and equal access to all levels of education, as well as utilising digital tools and technologies to improve education outcomes.

Education Above All Sessions will include:

• March 6th: Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC) with its partner UNESCO will conduct an interactive panel discussion entitled Transforming Education in LDCs - Ensuring a focus on Inclusion and Gender Equality, with participation of Ms Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO, H.E. Dr Dipu Moni, Minister of Education, Bangladesh, H.E. Mr Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister, Federal Education and Professional Training, Pakistan, Mr Leonardo Garnier, Special Advisor on the Transforming Education Summit, Ms Areej Masri, UN Human Rights Youth Advisory Board member.

• March 7th: Educate A Child (EAC), the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) the Islamic Development Bank, Strømme Foundation and the Ministry of Education of Burkina Faso will hold a panel discussion entitled: Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships - Addressing the Burkina Faso Education Crisis in relation to educational provision in challenging environments.

• March 7th: EAA and the Qatar Fund For Development will hold a ministerial roundtable entitled: "Out of School Children: Linking across Sectors for Success", With the participation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Education of Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ethiopia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine and Senegal, and at the end of the session, the ministers of the concerned countries will sign memorandums of understanding with the Education Above All Foundation's strategic partner, Qatar Fund for Development, on the Foundation's existing projects in the aforementioned countries.

• March 8th: Reach Out To Asia (ROTA) will hold a discussion panel about “Unleashing the Power of Youth - Supporting youth-led climate action in LDCs”, With the participation of the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of South Sudan, and the Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sports. This event will focus on reflecting ROTA’s positioning as a key player in the areas of climate change education and education for climate action.

• March 9th: EAA’s fourth session will be opened by UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini. This panel, "Advancing Access to Higher Education Opportunities for the Most Marginalized,” in partnership with UNESCO, will focus on the UNESCO Qualification Passport (UQP), and how it facilitates inclusivity in higher education for marginalized and refugee youth, particularly those displaced by conflict, climate change or natural disasters.

Mrs. Leena Al Derham, from the Education Above All Foundation, said: "We are glad to be part of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries. We are here because we want to work with our partners in the international community, to make sure that education is on top of the agenda this week. Education is the key to economic and social, development. A conference like the LDC gives us the opportunity to share knowledge, explore new ways how education can equip the next generation to better deal with today’s challenges, and help us to work towards a better, healthier and safer future, especially for communities in LDC countries that are affected by poverty, conflict and disaster."

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA aims to transform lives through education. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bringing hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls.

EAA is comprised of: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), and Innovation Development (ID).

Least Developed Countries Conference:

The 46 least developed countries (LDCs) are defined, by the United Nations, as low-income countries facing multiple challenges that prevent them from sustainable growth. The LDCs represent around 880 million people which is 12% of the world’s population. LDC5 aims to achieve a road map to implement the Doha Programme of Action (DPoA) bringing the LDCs together with partners to agree commitments, maintain political momentum and ensure goals are met so that no one is left behind in this decade of action to deliver the SDGs.

The Doha Programme of Action calls for a commitment to “ensure that all girls and boys complete free, equitable, inclusive and quality primary and secondary education, leading to relevant and effective learning outcomes and inclusive, sustainable economic growth.”