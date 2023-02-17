UEW: “I know you are the one” – Vice Chancellor of UEW finally commends Ermines

17.02.2023 LISTEN

Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Prof Mawutor Avoke has finally recognized the efforts of Ermines Onyema, a student journalist of Radio Windy Bay (98.3FM) from the Department of English at the university.

The VC who encountered Ermines for the first time in June, 2022 interacted with the ErmBarometer during the victory party organized by the top hierarchy of the university following UEW’s masterclass and unprecedented conquest of Ghana University Sports Association Games November 2022 as UEW emerged overall winners with 22 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 17 bronze medals alongside 10 mouthwatering and enviable trophies for the first time in history among 14 public tertiaries in Ghana.

The Vice Chancellor hosted about 170 GUSA athletes of UEW alongside some coaches led by the Director of Sports, Dr. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong including some top officials of the university. The party was held at the Vice Chancellor’s Residence at North Campus, UEW on Thursday, February 16, 2023 around 4:00pm.

Ermines, who was the official media reporter for Team UEW at the GUSA Games hosted in KNUST and sandwiched by Annel Jeneba Jones, a colleague and Collins Kofi-Awuku, the General Manager of 98.3FM caught the eyes of Prof Mawutor Avoke who further spoke with Ermines and said, “I know you are the one.”

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor could be the second VC of a public university in Ghana to endorse the ErmBarometer, following in the footsteps of Prof Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.