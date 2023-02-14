Ghanaians need to be morally discipline for the betterment of the nation – Prof. Agyemang Duah

Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, a former United Nations Senior Governance Advisor, has bemoaned the increasing show of indiscipline by many Ghanaians.

The governance expert asserted that Ghanaians only become morally upright in their thinking when they find themselves in a foreign land.

He noted that the same Ghanaians deliberately flout the law the moment they find themselves back in Ghana.

Speaking on the need to build stronger systems in the country, Prof. Duah noted that citizens will also have to change their attitude before the country can see the needed progress.

He cited instances where Ghanaian citizens comport themselves well at foreign airports but misbehave once they get to the Kotoka International Airport.

"Ghanaians who in this country misbehave and mismanage, if you send people abroad, their behaviour and everything is absolutely different. I have observed in many of my travels at the airports in Europe and America that Ghanaians are orderly, patient, waiting to be checked in.

"The same Ghanaian arrives at the Accra airport, and the behaviour is completely different. So, we are creating a system that does not enforce the laws or the rules or regulations," he said, noting that there is a need to change immediately.