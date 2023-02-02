There is lack of commitment from Akufo-Addo to fight high levels of naked corruption in gov’t – Group

Mr. Emmanuel Wilson Jnr

02.02.2023

Anti-corruption Consultant and Chief Crusader for Crusaders Against Corruption, Ghana, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr has opined that he has no doubt there are high levels of corruption in the current government.

According to him, the corruption in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is simply because there is a lack of commitment from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fight the canker.

“The list of the president’s appointees was a slap in the face of the fight against corruption.

“I knew from the onset that the fight against corruption was going to be a daunting task under the president with the list of nepotistic appointees.

“The president’s lack of commitment in the fight against corruption has contributed to the high levels of naked corruption in government and outside the government,” Emmanuel Wilson said during an interview with Accra FM.

Meanwhile, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah has stressed that the government has always been committed to the fight against corruption.

He argues that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has undertaken the boldest initiatives since independence to strengthen Ghana’s capacity to fight corruption.

“The effort to tackle corruption will only succeed if we understand the way corruption works. Corruption is mostly engaged in by government officials, businesses, Civil Society, the media, public servants, the church, and virtually all members of the public. The system is in place for preventing and detecting corruption if it occurs. That must also be coupled with a strong mechanism for punishing crime.

“Since 2017, the government has focused on building a system for the prevention and detection of corruption. It has undertaken arguably the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthens Ghana’s capacity to tackle corruption, especially in the public sector,” Godfred Yeboah Dame said.

He added, “Some of these bold initiatives are the Right to Information Act 2019, Witness Protection Act, 2018, the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2018, the amendment of the Criminal Offenses Act amongst others.”