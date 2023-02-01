My loyalty towards NPP remained intact despite being sidelined by Akufo-Addo – Addai Nimo

An NPP flagbearer hopeful, Mr. Francis Addai Nimo claims his loyalty to his party is still intact.

The former Mampong MP asserted that he has been sidelined by H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

He lamented that the President failed to give him an appointment despite helping him win the 2016 general elections.

But to him, that did not change his loyalty to the party, as he is aware the party is for them and not Akufo-Addo.

"Even though I was sidelined, I have remained loyal to our party’s core values, which I have been dedicated to since its inception. So whether appointed to public office or not, the NPP is for all of us," he said.

Mr. Addai Nimo, declaring his presidential ambition noted that he is the new face that can break the "8" for the NPP with his enviable record.

At a press conference held at the Osu Presby Hall, Accra, on Wednesday, February 1, the former legislator averred that a new face is needed to lead the party — someone who has no blemishes on his reputation.

"I am the new face to win the 2023 flagbearer elections. A new face must have an unblemished character."

"A face that represents a genuine movement that provides hope to those members who may have been disgruntled," he added.

Mr. Addai Nimo will compete with Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Akoto Owusu Afriyie, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, Mr. Joe Ghartey, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and others in the ruling party’s internal primaries.

However, the party’s executives are yet to communicate the official date for the primaries.