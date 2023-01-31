C/R: Nkusukum Paramount Chief strips off 'chieftaincy' title of gay activist who fell from palanquin

Paramount Chief of Nkusukum Traditional Area, Okesse Essandoh IX, has renounced the title conferred on Davis Mac Iyalla as the Amankorahen of Yamoransa in the Central Region.

He told journalists at his palace on Tuesday, January 31 that the process to install Mr Mac Iyalla as Amankorahen of Yamoransa was halted immediately information reached the traditional council that he supports LGBTQ+ activities.

The Nigerian gay rights activist over the weekend was paraded in Nkusukum as the new Amankorahen.

However, he fell off the palanquin during the procession.

This was interpreted by many as anger shown by the gods as activities of homosexuals are frowned upon in traditional societies in Ghana.

Explaining how Mr Mac Iyalla was proposed to be made a ceremonial chief, Okesse Essandoh IX said he got to know him through some friends in Cape Coast because he has been helpful in undertaking social development projects.

“[After] that I informed Ebusuampanyinfo of Yamoransa and had a discussion with them and decided to honour him as Amankorahen or Nkosuahen to assist Yamoransa,” the Paramount Chief of Nkusukum said.

“Nkosuahen is only a ceremonial position which could be bestowed on any person regardless of his lineage or linkage to any stool.”

He was given the chieftaincy name Nana Kweku Adu and is reported to have shown some dedication and commitment to developmental issues in Nkusukum.

“Nana Kweku Adu has been staying in Cape Coast for over ten years and travels outside the country regularly and comes back,” the Paramount Chief said, adding: “It was during the process of his installation as Amankorahen (Nkosuahen) the information came that Kweku Adu is also known as Davis Mac Iyalla and has been supporting LGBTQI+ and its related activities.

“Immediately this information came to our attention, we called for the whole process of Mac Iyalla to be halted.”

