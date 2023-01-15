IFPAD holds health insurance renewal exercise at Shukura

As part of its preparation for the 55th Annual Greater Accra Maulid celebrations, the Islamic Foundation for Peace and Development (IFPAD) has organized a National Health Insurance renewal and issuance exercise for the people of Shukura and its environs.

The exercise which forms part of the activities heralding the Maulid celebration registered children and adults from the Shukura and other adjoining communities.

In an interview with the organizers of the exercise, they indicated their resolve to make sure a good number of residents within the Zongo communities were registered in order to enable them access quality and good healthcare.

On his part, the Deputy Secretary of IFPAD, Ibrahim Anyass Ahmed stated that the Maulid event was organized to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW) adding that there is a need to make people within the community feel an impact of the Maulid.

The Health Insurance exercise he said was aimed at giving back to society and in an attempt to reduce the burden on philanthropists within the Zongo communities.

According to him most philanthropists are mostly overburdened with calls to meet the health needs of most individuals and getting people to acquire the card is spot on to reduce the burden on such philanthropists.

Ibrahim Anyass Ahmed revealed that the Greater Accra Regional Maulid is jointly organized by the IFPAD and the Supreme Council of Tijaniya Islamic Affairs Ghana, under the divine tutelage of Sheikh Yahaya Amin (RTA) who doubles as the founder/leader and deputy Supreme leader of both associations respectively.

The organizers extended their appreciation to the Greater Accra Youth Chief (Sarkin Samarin Ankara) Alhaji Salisu Maude and other individuals for their benevolence in making the exercise a success.

Mr. Ibrahim Anyass Ahmed opined in an interview that “Sarkin Samari has always been available when we call on him to assist in making such initiatives a reality.

"The zongo communities will forever remain indebted to him for his benevolent and philanthropic acts to help change the narratives in our communities”.

The main Maulid event shall be held on the 28th of January 2023 at the Lord’s Wembley plus in Shukura with dignitaries from across West Africa and the entire continent.