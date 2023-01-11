My woman will have to undergo 4 months cooking training by my mother before we can get married – Nigerian man

A Nigerian social media influencer with the Twitter handle Mazi Ifeanyi has disclosed his criteria for choosing a wife.

In what many on the Bird app seem to kick against, he said any woman he intends to marry will have to be thought catering skills by his mother and sisters for four months.

His reason is that, aside from his mother and sisters, no living soul can prepare his favourite food.

Ifeanyi then stated categorically that no matter how much he will love a woman, their relationship will go nowhere if she is not ready to comply.

“I'm quite selective when it comes to the food i eat any woman I would marry would have to go stay with my mum or sister for like 4 months to learn how to prepare my food and know my preferences.... Any woman who isn't ready to learn from my mum can't be my wife,” read his tweet sighted by Modernghana News dated Monday, January 9.