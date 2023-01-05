I don’t need spiritual protection from Charlatans – Chief Imam blasts Owusu-Bempah

05.01.2023 LISTEN

The office of the National Chief Imam has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Christian community to stop the head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu -Bempah from making further controversial and false prophecies about his Eminence, Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu.

The controversial Man of God is alleged to have claimed that the National Chief Imam came to him to seek spiritual protection.

But in a statement, the Office of the Chief Imam described those claims as false adding that the Sheikh does not need protection from a charlatan.

“We wish to state that all the claims of Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah contain no iota of truth, but represent the figment of his own imagination. Undoubtedly, His Eminence is a champion of interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence. But he does not seek protection and prosperity from charlatans on the pulpit.”

“Conclusively, we stand – at all times – for interfaith solidarity and national unity, as we contribute our quota to the building of a prosperous democratic state of diverse religious communities.”

Attached is the full statement by the Office of the National Chief Imam

By Citi Newsroom