New Year Victory For Latin America from Hugo Chavez International Foundation

As the dawn breaks on a New Year, we, volunteers of the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) wish President Nicolas Maduro, the legitimate Government and people of Venezuela, the Latin American family and friends a very happy New Year and pray that 2023 will be a blessed year for you all. Let us give thanks for all we hold dear: our health, our family and our friends.

The year 2022 ended with the start of change in most Latin American countries, particularly in Brazil and Colombia, where people voted for sustainable development and dignity. This is wind of change can at best be referred to as the Latin American “Spring”, and we hope it is continuing in 2023 for a better Latino.

While the Covid-19 pandemic left behind a major challenge, concerns for climate, sustainable development and social justice should not be swept under the carpet. The change needed in Latin America today, more than ever before, will not come so rudely or quickly. It has to be worked for and that is where the Bolivarian Revolution stands firmly-dignity for the homeland. This time instead of dignity for the homeland, we say dignity for all of Latinos, whether living at home or abroad.

The rest of Latin America can copy from the Venezuelan experience. In the face of sabotage, terrorist attacks, threats of military aggression from outside, aggressive pandemic-Covid 19-snactions, betrayals, misinformation, disinformation and demonization in the corporate media, Venezuela and the Venezuelan people have proven that nothing is so precious in life than to be free and independent. There cannot be a better future if the development of a nation is tied to the apron string of foreign criminal adventurers.

Four million and two-hundred thousand (4, 200, 000) homes, free medical for the elderly citizens and children, free education, care for sustainability of the environment, food security, commitment to the fight against transnational organized crime, social cohesion and strong solidarity with all nations, peoples, colours, tribes and all categories of peoples, Venezuela is writing a new history for itself. Besides, the country with one of the world’s most transparent democracy, a country with law and order and a President who sees himself as a servant to his people, no amount of malicious propaganda anywhere can reverse the sense of unity and national belonging among the Venezuelan people. Thanks to the architects of the great Bolivarian Socialist Revolution of the 21st Century.

President Lula is now facing the task of repairing the damages inflicted on his country’s political, economic, social, cultural and environmental sectors after four years of purposeless rule. His counterpart in Columbia too, His Excellency Gustavo Petro is already making footholds to patch the destruction left behind by decades of brutal conflicts. He has put in place a non-racist and inclusive Government and has opened the doors and ready to sit on the mahogany table with all fighting forces to work for the good of his country and country people. Bolivia has returned on the track after reversing the criminal military coup in that country.

An attempt recently to demonise Vice-President Cristina Kirchner in Argentina has failed. Above these, the leaders of Latin America are now working to resuscitate the regional block, Union of South America (UNASUR), which was established in 2008 by the late Hugo Chavez, in the model of the European Union.

With the above, it is anticipated that 2023 is the year of victory for Latin America, to comprehend Argentina’s victory in the just concluded Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. We believe Pope Francis, who himself is from Latin America will throw his blessing for the success of his region and families. The late Cuban Revolutionary once predicted in 1973: “The US will come to talk to Cuba when it has a Black President and the world would have a Latin American Pope”. That prediction is now history after former President Barrack Obama visited Cuba in 2015 and now we have a Pope in the Vatican who is from Latin America.

The challenge before the leaders of Latin America is to plan together for the future. The unity of Latin America is victory over fear. Latin America has endured so much as a region and it’s now time to claim victory. Latin American nations need one another in order to overcome and therefore unity through UNASUR, MERCOSUR and ALBA, will ensue the much anticipated victory for that region.

Blessed New Year to all, a year filled with many a personal victory over fear, poverty and underdevelopment. May your year be filled with peace, prosperity and love. May God's blessings shower upon you and bestow upon each of you a bright, healthy and peaceful New Year.

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

International Executive Director

Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity

HCIF-PFS