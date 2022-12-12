There is no sweeter news than Akufo-Addo’s decision to build Cathedral to glorify God — Okyenhene

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II says it was necessary for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be supported to complete the National Cathedral project.

According to the Okyenhene, there is no sweeter news than the President deciding to build a Cathedral to glory the name of God after helping him to become President of Ghana.

“So I’m pleading with you all, let us not bring shame upon our country and the President, let us contribute to building the cathedral…..He [Akufo-Addo] has to glorify the name of the Lord for how far He has brought him and build the cathedral to testify that he is grateful to God for making him President.

“There is no sweeter news than this,” Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II said this while addressing the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral on Friday.

According to the respected traditional leader, the National Cathedral will be of great significance when it is completed.

He said with the Cathedral, there will be no need to travel to Israel.

“With the cathedral, there’ll be no need to travel to Israel, just in Accra, the cathedral will answer all your questions about Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, and everything,” Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II added.

The National Cathedral project already started with grounds work earlier this year but work has stalled.

In the midst of the economic crisis facing the country, government has been urged to put the project on hold and channel funds into critical social interventions that will ease the hardships on the citizenry.