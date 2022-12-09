Police chase armed robbers after attacking and shooting Chinese woman at Caprice

The Ghana Police Service is on a hunt to arrest a gang of armed robbers that attacked and shot a woman at Caprice on the Circle-Nsawam Highway.

The victim, a Chinese businesswoman identified as Li Yu Zhen was shot by the armed men on Friday, December 9, around midday.

According to Li Yu Zhen, she was tailed by the gang today when she went to deposit a huge amount of money at the Standard Chartered Bank at the West Hills Mall branch.

When she reached Caprice, the robbers fired gunshots indiscriminately into her Prado vehicle with registration number GN 8188-22.

She was hit by a bullet. Following a call to the Police, officers immediately rushed to the scene and took control of the situation.

The gang of armed robbers took off but is now being pursued by the Police.

“The Police are pursuing a gang of armed robbers who attacked and shot a woman at Caprice in Accra today, 9th December 2022.

“Special intelligence and operations teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the suspects involved; we will surely get them arrested to face justice.

“The victim is in stable condition and receiving medical attention,” an official statement from the Ghana Police Service said.

Further checks have revealed that the victim sustained gunshot wounds to her fingers.

She was sent to the Entrance Hospital in Accra New Town for first aid, before being subsequently transferred to 37 Military hospital for treatment.