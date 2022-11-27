Over 300 people benefit from ASA Savings and Loans’ free health screening exercise at Koforidua and Somanya

Not only clients but residents of Koforidua and Somanya have benefited from free health screening exercises organised by ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

The two exercises were held at Koforidua Zongo Business Centre located at New Juapong and the Yilo Krobo office of ASA Savings and Loans on November 23 and November 25 respectively.

The over 300 beneficiaries of the two free health screening exercises were screened for Hepatitis B, Malaria, Sugar, Blood Pressure, BMI other vitals like temperature, Respiratory rate, and given doctor consultancy services as well.

The exercises were carried out by Doctors and nurses from Provident Health Centre and Somanya Polyclinic.

Speaking on the exercise, the Area Manager for the Koforidua Business Centre, Mr. David Amevor explained that the free medical health screening is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

He said the intention is to freely treat and give medication to clients in Koforidua and Somanya areas.

On his part, the Area Manager for Somanya Business Center, Mr. Godson Adzafi said his outfit is delighted that it was able to reach a lot of people to provide free medical care.

“A lot of the clients showed up for the screening and they were all happy for such a great initiative taken up by ASA savings and loans Ltd Koforidua Zongo and Somanya Business Centre. Those who needed counseling were attended to and those who needed further treatment too were booked for appropriate treatment at the facility,” he said.

Passing some comments during the exercise, Deputy Chief Physician Assistant and Head of the health screening team, Mrs. Joana Tenkoranmaa Preko Tamatey said it was very successful.

"The program was generally a successful one which helped a lot of the customers that came around, most of them due to their work schedule have defaulted in visiting the hospital for their regular check-ups,” she noted.

The beneficiaries were given free medication and counseled on diet and healthy living habits.

ASA savings and Loans Ltd provides small loans to medium-scale businesswomen. The facility helps them generate more profits and expand their business.

Every year, the company gives back to communities where they operate by organising free health screening exercises, making donations to orphanages, and supporting clients with scholarships for their children in school.