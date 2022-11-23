'I thank President Akufo-Addo for making my tenure of office eventful' — Agona West MCE

Agona West Municipal Chief Executive Hon Evans Addison Onoma Coleman has lauded President Akufo Addo for making his tenure of office eventful thus facilitating the development of the Municipality.

"This year has been eventful for us all. A year into my tenure of office as the Municipal Chief Executive. Through our collaborative efforts and with support from the Central Government and various stakeholders, the Assembly was able to achieve a considerable level of development, which incidentally also marks my first year of office.

"Indeed this couldn't have been possible without the able leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the NPP Government," he stated.

Giving background on physical infrastructure development in a speech he delivered at the 3rd Ordinary Meeting of the 3rd Session of the 8th Assembly held at Agona Swedru on Tuesday, the Agona West MCE listed a number of projects including the construction of 1 No. 2-unit KG block for Edukrom which has been completed to ease congestion.

The rest were the construction of 1 No. 40 seater open market stalls at Lower Bobikuma, construction of 1 No. 20 lockable stores at Agona Abodom to boost the local economy and the construction of 1 No. 3 bedroom apartment for Medical Doctors at Agona Swedru.

On road projects executed by the Assembly over the past year, Hon. Evans Addison Onoma Coleman announced the completion of bitumen surfacing of Otabilkrom link and Egyabusua street. Completion of bitumen surfacing on Esukontsen street and pavement of Agona Swedru town hall forecourt.

Others include the completion of bitumen surfacing on 0.7km selected roads, paving of Agona Swedru taxi station and channel improvement. Completion of bituminous surfacing of FACOL and Eduful streets in Agona Swedru, Bituminous surfacing Greenland streets as well as the construction of 5 No. Pipe convert within the Municipality namely, Wawase, Kwesimoko, Mahodwe and Abodom.

The Municipal Chief Executive also mentioned the construction of 5 No. Pipe converts at Swedru (Land Filled Site), Agona Nyakrom and Abodom, Construction of 3 No. 1.2m pipe convert at Swedru Mangoase and Kwaman, construction of 1 No. 1.2m pipe convert and a 70m U-drain at Woraba Estate.

"Am happy to state that with the support from our Central Regional Minister, the Assembly has reshaped the following roads to enhance the smooth transportation of goods and services at Woraba Estate, Kwesimoko, Nyakrom, Kwaman, Pipe Tank and Nyamedam.

"Others are Otabilkrom, Botwe Estate, Bungalow area, Libya Quarters, Kwabena Kwame, Awoyom, Yarewa Zongo, Eguabreso, Egyabusua, Nsusososo, Artisan Village, Cemetery, Otepro, Abodom and Mangoase among others.

"As I have already indicated, all these projects have been fully executed through the instrumentality of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government. I must state that apart from the numerous projects being undertaken in the Municipality, other Departments and Agencies are equally performing well to improve the lives of the people.

The Assembly has not reneged on its responsibility towards the vulnerable members of our society. This year has rather been characterised by an increase in the number of support programmes. Key among them is 70 cases of Child Protection issues that have been managed successfully. These include Child Maintenance, Child Custody, Paternity, Child Abuse and Neglect," the MCE emphasised.

He further stated that 261 Persons With Disability (PWDs) were supported with a total amount of Ghc13,300 for support in business start-ups and expansion of businesses.

He disclosed that another Ghc 54,898 of Leap Grant was also disbursed to 730 households made up of 2,229 beneficiaries meant to make lives meaningful for the aged in the society.

Hon. Evans Addison Onoma Coleman commended Heads of various Departments and Agencies in the Assembly for their commitment to the goals and objectives of the Agona West Municipal Assembly.

He specifically mentioned the Environmental Health and Sanitation, Zoomlion Company Limited, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Department of Agriculture and other sectors for their brilliant performance.

On security in the Municipality, the MCE disclosed that due to the efforts of the security agencies, the security situation in the Municipality was relatively calm except minor cases which are common in every community.

"As we are all aware, miscreants will like to take advantage of events such as the Christmas festivities to commit crimes. In view of this therefore, security measures have been put in place by the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to combat crime during and after the festivities.

"Notwithstanding the most sophisticated security strategies that are being adopted, the best custodian of security is ourselves. I will therefore entreat all and sundry to take necessary precautions towards our own security," the MCE stressed.