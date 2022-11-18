Censure motion: 'Morale booster' Akyem Abuakwa traditional leaders storm Parliament to support Ken Ofori-Atta

Some traditional leaders reportedly from the Akyem Abuakwa state are in Parliament in their traditional regalia to 'boost the morale' of the underfire Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta currently facing the ad-hoc committee to defend his removal from office.

The committee in its third sitting today Friday, November 18 is hearing the motion of censure filed against the Minister of Finance by the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

The Minority Caucus represented by the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and the Minority Spokesperson on Finance Cassiel Ato Forson at the first sitting of the ad hoc committee made several allegations including unlawful spending on the national cathedral from the contingency fund without Parliamentary approval.

In his defence, first on the allegation that he unlawfully spent some money on the national cathedral, he says they are false claims.

He indicated that the national cathedral is 100 per cent owned by the state and as such payment made from the contingency vault was lawful.

“All the payments made for the national cathedral were lawfully done and from the contingency vault under the government obligations and not from the contingency fund as alleged by the proponents,” he said.