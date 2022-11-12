ModernGhana logo
My bodyguard has not been killed; ignore contrary reports - Mireku Duker

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has reacted to reports linking him to the Ghanaian man allegedly killed by three Chinese nationals.

The Ghana Police Service on Friday confirmed that three Chinese nationals have been arrested in connection with a man at a mining site.

Subsequently, some portals reported that the deceased is the bodyguard of George Mireku Duker.

In a statement, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem has stressed that the reports are false and must be ironed.

“I wish to state emphatically that, I have only one (1) bodyguard, assigned to me by the Republic. My bodyguard, an officer of Ghana Police Service is alive. I do not have any other bodyguard anywhere nor have I ever had a bodyguard with such name in the said publication,” the statement said.

According to the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, the false reports are a move by his detractors to tarnish his image.

“The publication going round is not only misleading and fake but defamatory as my detractors will not stop at anything just to tarnish my hard-won reputation. In their scheme to cause massive damage to me they have linked a person whom I have no connections with whatsoever with intent to subject me to public ridicule and hatred, reduce my estimation in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public, scandalize and embarrass me beyond measure,” George Mireku Duker said.

