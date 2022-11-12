We are satisfied with PFJ market, prices are cheap — Patrons praise Agric Minister

Patrons on the first day of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) market initiated by the Agric Ministry have praised the Sector Minister, Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, for the initiative.

Scores of Ghanaians who thronged the premises of the Ministry were so excited about the prospects, saying prices for the items were so cheap and affordable, compared to the open markets.

The PFJ Market has been instituted by the Ministry as a temporary measure to cushion civil servants and other government staff in the midst of the increasing cost of food items.

The scheme involves carting basic staples such as yam, plantain, rice, and cocoyams from production areas to the premises and other parts of the city and sell them at relatively cheaper prices to civil servants.

Prices of plantain for instance range from 10, 15 and 20 Ghana Cedis.

These are in sharp contrast to prevailing prices on the open markets which are going for 30, 40 and 50 Ghana Cedis.

According to the Ministry, "this exercise will continue in the coming weeks with the addition of other foodstuffs such as rice, plantain and yam which are expected in large quantities from Dambai and Agogo."